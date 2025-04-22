Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.61.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,243.20. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Twilio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.