Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 842,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Trio Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TPET opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Trio Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -7.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Trading of Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

