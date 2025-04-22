Transce3nd LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $7,613,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 516,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

