Transce3nd LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 142,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,222.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

GILD opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 281.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 854.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,415.06. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

