Transce3nd LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Hologic by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

