Transce3nd LLC Invests $67,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 305,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,628,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 137,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 477.3% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter.

EDIV stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

