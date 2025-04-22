Transce3nd LLC Invests $55,000 in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOM stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.50. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

