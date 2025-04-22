Transce3nd LLC Buys Shares of 338 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AppFolio by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 228,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,800,000 after purchasing an additional 54,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.71.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average of $231.14. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.01 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

