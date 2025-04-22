Transce3nd LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 139,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 106.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 829,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

