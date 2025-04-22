Transce3nd LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after buying an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,205,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

