Transce3nd LLC Acquires Shares of 300 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,020,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

IWB stock opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.73 and its 200-day moving average is $320.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

