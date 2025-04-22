Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,157,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,137,000 after buying an additional 282,885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5,955.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 798,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

