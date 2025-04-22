TowneBank (TOWN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $191.29 million for the quarter.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, analysts expect TowneBank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

