Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

DoorDash Stock Down 5.2 %

DASH opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.10. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 636.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at $24,848,365.75. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,308,544. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

