Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 302.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after buying an additional 4,029,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,083,000 after purchasing an additional 488,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.25. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

