Top Penny Stocks Worth Watching – April 20th

Adagio Medical, JetBlue Airways, Applied Digital, Plug Power, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Motorsport Games, and agilon health are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced, small-cap shares that typically trade over-the-counter rather than on major exchanges. They are considered high-risk investments due to factors such as limited liquidity, volatile price movements, and often insufficient financial transparency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Adagio Medical (ADGM)

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGM traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 115,115,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,018. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Adagio Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,433,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,300,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,302,324. The firm has a market cap of $885.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 128,899,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,861,852. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $832.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

NASDAQ SXTC traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 51,628,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,928. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 36,648,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.02. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

agilon health (AGL)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc.

agilon health stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 22,402,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,419. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

