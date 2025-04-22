Top Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 21st

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded companies operating within the music industry, such as record labels, digital streaming platforms, and live concert promoters. These stocks provide investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to the financial performance linked to the production, distribution, and monetization of music content, which can be influenced by evolving consumer trends and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.65. 28,303,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,678,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average is $208.23.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $6.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,606,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,692,920. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a one year low of $164.77 and a one year high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $108.42. 7,493,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,631,128. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $16.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $558.08. 1,103,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,402. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $267.76 and a 12 month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.61.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.47. 6,667,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45.

