The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Will Orr Acquires 22,000 Shares

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) insider Will Orr purchased 22,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,140 ($40,331.86).

GYM stock opened at GBX 139.18 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The Gym Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.21 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.23. The firm has a market cap of £247.54 million, a PE ratio of -118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gym Group plc will post 0.2851177 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GYM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.61) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

