The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Will Orr Acquires 22,000 Shares

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) insider Will Orr purchased 22,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,140 ($40,331.86).
The Gym Group Stock Performance
GYM stock opened at GBX 139.18 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The Gym Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.21 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.23. The firm has a market cap of £247.54 million, a PE ratio of -118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75.
The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gym Group plc will post 0.2851177 earnings per share for the current year.
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
