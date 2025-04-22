The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Price

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 1,093,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,586. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $74,348. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 55.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 134,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 165,710 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.