The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is Khrom Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Khrom Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,159,331 shares during the quarter. Chemours comprises 4.2% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Chemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 148,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Down 0.3 %

CC opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

