The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

