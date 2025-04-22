The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Announces GBX 0.69 Dividend

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

BNKR stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 45.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.60. The Bankers Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 94.10 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.60 ($1.69).

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported GBX 2.63 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 94.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Ankush Nandra bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,522.55). Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

