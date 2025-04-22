Textron (TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $6.00-6.20 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Textron Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

