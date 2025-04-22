TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

TTI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,990. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 703.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 165,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 233.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

