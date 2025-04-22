Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

