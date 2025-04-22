Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEF
Telefónica Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Retail Data Shows Urgency in Auto Parts: These 3 Stocks Could Win
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- NVIDIA: New Headwinds vs. Major Upside Opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Breaking Down Taiwan Semiconductor’s Earnings and Future Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.