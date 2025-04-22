TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stake Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

