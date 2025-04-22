Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,321 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $577,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

