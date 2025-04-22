Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 45,018 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.11.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

