Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,280 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,787.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 285,484 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 268,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.