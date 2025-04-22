Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.24 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on América Móvil

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.