TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

