TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BLK opened at $855.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $927.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $748.02 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.