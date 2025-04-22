TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 20,032 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

GDX opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.