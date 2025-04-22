TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 690,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 544,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

NYSE:NEE opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

