Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Trimmed by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,387 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.3% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,329 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,241,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683,256 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $767.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

