Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sylvamo Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 291,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,600. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. Sylvamo has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 464.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

