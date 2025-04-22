Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $955.00 and last traded at $955.00. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $832.00.

Swiss Life Stock Up 14.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $849.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.32.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

