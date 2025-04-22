Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

