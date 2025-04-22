Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGC. DA Davidson cut their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $145.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

