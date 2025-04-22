Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,528 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,783,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,244,000 after buying an additional 442,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI stock opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.70.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

