StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

