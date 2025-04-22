StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

BHB stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 458,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 183.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4,202.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

