StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
