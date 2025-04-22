StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.