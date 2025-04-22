Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 179.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 2,378,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $155,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,985 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after buying an additional 1,564,893 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

