Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 286,502 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,502 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.24% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $99,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,719,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,398,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,353 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

