Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 25,128 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $94,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ VONE opened at $233.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

