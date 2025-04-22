Stifel Financial Corp Has $129.55 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,407 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $129,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,202,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

