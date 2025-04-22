Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $92,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

