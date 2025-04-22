Stifel Financial Corp Buys 57,842 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $145,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $182.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

