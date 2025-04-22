Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $97,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 250,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

